Hawks' Trae Young: Starting Tuesday
Young (thigh) will start during Tuesday's summer league tilt against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young left Sunday's game after nine minutes due to a thigh bruise, though he was likely kept out of the game for precautionary reasons. He'll look to keep up his solid play during Las Vegas Summer League.
