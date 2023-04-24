Young produced 35 points (11-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Young posted his most points and assists of the series while also recording multiple steals for a third time over four games. Across the first two matchups in Atlanta, the All-Star point guard averaged 33.5 points, 12.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks. He posted just 20.0 points and 7.0 assists during the first two games in Boston, so he'll likely have to be better on the road during Tuesday's Game 5 if the Hawks want to avoid elimination.