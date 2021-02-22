Young generated 35 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in Sunday's 123-115 win over the Nuggets.

Young has been on a tear over the past three games, topping 30 points in each contest while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor during that time. He led the Hawks with 15 assists in Sunday's win to record his second consecutive double-double. Young has had some issues with ball control recently, but his strong offensive performance has helped to make up for his turnovers.