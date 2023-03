Young registered 28 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over Washington.

Young led all Hawks players in scoring and assists, tallying 11 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to boost Atlanta to a win. Young has tallied a double-double in 32 games this season.