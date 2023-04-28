Young chipped in 30 points (9-28 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-120 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Young ended his season with another strong performance, capping off a postseason that somewhat salvaged a modest season. The Hawks remain in limbo when it comes to direction and team construction, with a couple of questions yet to be answered. On paper, they have a roster that can certainly compete on any given night, and yet they struggled to even make the postseason.