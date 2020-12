Young recorded 29 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-15 FT), six assists and three rebounds in a 128-120 win versus Detroit on Monday.

Young's point total was largely supplied using free throws. Young recorded great value in his first three games by charging to the basket more often. He is averaging 34.0 points with a league-best 14.0 free throws made. Young's previous season averages in both categories were 29.6 and 8.0, respectively.