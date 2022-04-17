Young ended Sunday's 115-91 loss to the Heat with eight points (1-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Young was coming off a 38-point performance against the Cavaliers in the final round of the Play-In Tournament, but the Heat contained him extremely well as Young ended up recording his worst scoring output of the entire 2021-22 campaign. Needless to say, Atlanta needs a better showing from its star point guard to have a shot not only in Game 2, but in the rest of the series as well.