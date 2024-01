Young closed Friday's 126-108 loss to the Pacers with 13 points (4-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes.

Young had a woeful shooting performance Friday and was unable to make the same consistent impact he regularly does, as he also finished the game with six assists -- tied for his lowest mark of the season. Young will try to bounce back when the Hawks take on the Wizards on Saturday.