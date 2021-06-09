Young mustered 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.

Young has scored at least 21 points in every playoff game so far and while he delivered his fourth double-double of the current postseason run, he also struggled badly from deep and made just one of his seven shots from beyond the arc. The star point guard remains Atlanta's best player by a wide margin, though, as he's averaging 28.9 points and 10.0 assists per game despite shooting just 32.2 percent from deep in seven playoff contests, and he should be an elite fantasy alternative across all formats as long as Atlanta remains alive in the playoffs.