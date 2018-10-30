Young contributed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's 113-92 loss to the 76ers.

While Young hit just one of his six attempts from three, he had plenty of positive takeaways from Monday's contest, including a clean game in the turnover department. After averaging five turnovers in each of the last two games, Young stepped up his ball protection en route to his third-highest assist total on the season.