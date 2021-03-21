Young finished with 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three boards, and one steal in 34 minutes of a 99-95 win against the Lakers on Saturday.

Young's outside shooting woes continued, and it was reflected with his third game scoring fewer than 15 points in his last four contests. Young is just five-of-24 from deep in his shooting drought. He has supplemented his low scoring with impressive assist totals in that time. He'll have a chance to end the streak on Monday against the Clippers.