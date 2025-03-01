Young tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 135-119 loss to the Thunder.

Young was limited to just four points in the first half, all of which came from the charity stripe after missing his three field-goal attempts. He didn't hit a field goal until the 10:08 mark in the third quarter, but he was able to do enough to register his 35th double-double of the season, four of which have come over his last six outings. Young finishes the month of February having averaged 28.3 points, 11.6 assist, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 37.4 minutes per game, though he's shot just 30.6 percent from the field on 10.1 3PA/G over that span.