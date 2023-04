Young racked up 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 124-107 loss to the Nets.

That's two duds in a row for Young, as he was held to 16 points on 26 percent shooting in his previous outing. His fantasy value has been trending in the wrong direction for much longer, particularly in category leagues, as he's shooting 41 percent over the past 10 games and is averaging 4.0 turnovers.