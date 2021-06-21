Young amassed 21 points (5-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 43 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 victory over the 76ers.

Coming into the game with a shoulder injury, Young was unable to find his rhythm on the offensive end of the floor. That is until the final quarter when things started dropping for him, scoring 10 of his total 21 points. The fact the Hawks were able to secure the series on the road and with Young offering little in the way of scoring, certainly bodes well for their chances against the Bucks. That said, it is likely the Bucks put up more resistance than the 76ers did, especially on the defensive end.