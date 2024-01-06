Young finished with 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 150-116 loss to the Pacers.

Friday's loss was arguably Young's worst output of the season, as his points and assist totals were the lowest on the year. Prior to Friday's game, he was had scored 20-plus points since Dec. 13 and nine or more assists since Nov. 28. Young is still one of the most prolific offensive players in the NBA and will look to bounce back Sunday against the Magic.