Young totaled 14 points (4-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to the Bucks.

After missing two straight games, Young returned to the starting lineup for the Hawks but was clearly hampered by his foot injury. While his presence must have been an emotional boost for the team, the question has to be asked whether he was actually a positive influence on the court. His inability to stoutly defend was on show down the stretch, perhaps as a result of his ailing foot. That said, this season has to be seen as a massive positive for the club, and the future is certainly bright in Atlanta.