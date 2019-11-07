Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
Young managed nine points (3-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 loss to the Bulls.
Young couldn't find a rhythm here on the second night of a back-to-back, instead finishing with more field goal attempts than points and more turnovers (four) than assists. Despite no longer being on a minutes limit, Young didn't see a ton of time due to the blowout nature of the contest. He'll look to get back on track during Friday's matchup versus the Kings.
