Young posted four points (1-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's loss against the Jazz.

Young has been playing poorly of late and Friday's outing marked his worst performance of the season by a wide margin. He is averaging just 13.0 points per game while shooting 29.3 percent from the field during his last four games, a span that fits with the timeline of John Collins' criticism about the way Young runs the offense in Atlanta. The all-star guard is too good to keep struggling for an extended period of time, however, and he should deliver a better performance Saturday at Portland in the second half of this back-to-back set.