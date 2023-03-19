Young racked up nine points (4-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 loss to the Spurs.

Young entered the game dealing with some knee issues, but still took the court Sunday for Atlanta. Young struggled from the field, connecting on 26.7 percent of his shots while failing to reach the double-digit scoring total. Young has failed to score in double figures twice this season, with the other game coming March 4 against Miami when Young scored a season-low eight points.