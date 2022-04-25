Young provided nine points (3-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat.

The Hawks were able to pull the upset in Game 3 behind 24 points and eight assists from Young, but he struggled to get anything going Sunday. For the second time in four games, he failed to reach double figures in scoring. In 36 minutes of action, Young finished as a minus-27 and was responsible for five of the Hawks' 15 turnovers. He'll look to bounce back in a win-or-go-home Game 5 for Atlanta on Tuesday night.