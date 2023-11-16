Young totaled 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, 17 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 loss to the Knicks.

While he found a way to contribute even without a big scoring performance by dishing a season high in assists, the combined 0-for-7 effort from three-point range by Young and Dejounte Murray proved crucial in the close loss. Young does have seven double-doubles in 10 games to begin the campaign, but his 23.5 points per game, 35.6 percent shooting from the floor and 27.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc are well below his usual standards.