Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles with shot in comeback win
Young provided 17 points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Mavericks.
Two of the league's most exciting rookies tangled in Atlanta's new State Farm Arena on Wednesday, and Young and the Hawks prevailed - barely. Young had troubles with his shot all evening and only logged 25 minutes on the floor after averaging over 34 minutes across his first few games. Despite the tough night, Young has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the league in short order and is the best thing to happen to the Hawks in recent memory. He'll remain a must-start in all leagues moving forward.
