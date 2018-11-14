Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles with shot in loss
Young managed only four points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt) but added nine assists, five rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in the Hawks' 110-103 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Young showed that he could keep his head in the game and still produce a solid stat line on nights when his shot is lacking, as he was able to still dish out a game-high number of assists and provide solid production on the boards as well. The performance was Young's first true clunker on the offensive end, as he'd scored no fewer than 11 points in any contest overall, and no less than 14 in his six November games prior to Tuesday. He'll look to quickly bounce back when Atlanta continues its road trip in Denver on Thursday night.
