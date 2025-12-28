Young logged nine points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-125 loss to the Knicks.

Young didn't even record a double-double after going a meager 2-for-9 from the floor and 0-for-4 from three-point range, as he couldn't do much against the Knicks' suffocating defense. Young at least delivered double-digit dimes once again, but his fantasy value will plummet quickly if he continues to struggle with his shot as he did in this loss. Young has failed to score 10 or more points in two of his five games since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly two months, but he should only get better as he gets more reps and more playing time.