Young tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) along with four rebounds, two assists and four steals in Saturday's exhibition victory over Memphis.

Young's preseason struggles continued in the win, as he failed to knock down a three-pointer and converted only four of his 12 field-goal attempts overall. Remarkably, that actually raised his shooting percentage over the four-game exhibition slate to a tepid 32.7 percent. While he's yet to find his top form, Young remains a good bet to produce first-round fantasy value once he settles in. His first regular-season contest will come against the Bulls on Wednesday.