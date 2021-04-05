Young mustered 13 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Warriors.

This is undoubtedly one game Young would like to forget as soon as possible, as he struggled badly with his shot, missed all his three-point attempts and committed seven turnovers against just three assists. The 13 points are Young's lowest scoring output since Jan. 15, when he finished with four points against the Utah Jazz, and he will try to bounce back Tuesday at home against the Pelicans.