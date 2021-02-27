Young scored 17 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder.

Young struggled with his shot throughout the game and managed only seven points on 11 shots at halftime. The most notable omission from his game was his lack of free throws, as he failed to attempt a shot from the charity stripe for the first time this season. Young had been in excellent form prior to Friday's contest, scoring at least 28 points in five consecutive contests.