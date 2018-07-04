Hawks' Trae Young: Summer league shooting woes continue
Young struggled once again during Tuesday's 103-81 summer league loss to the Spurs, notching 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes.
Young's unlimited range coming out of college drew comparisons to Steph Curry and also earned him a top-5 selection in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he's yet to dial in through two summer league games and has combined to shoot a meager 9-of-32 from beyond the arc thus far. Considering it's only summer league, Hawks' fans likely shouldn't be all too worried quite yet, though it's still a disappointing start for Young who is obviously carrying some high expectations. Despite the struggles, look for Young to keep launching during Thursday's contest. He's led the team in shot attempt in both games played.
