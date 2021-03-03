Young scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.

Young had just five points through three quarters, but closed the game with a flourish to lead the Hawks to a victory. He also reached double-digit assists for the first time in his last three games, though that was balanced by a costly eight turnovers. Also notable was Young's relative dip in volume -- his 12 field-goal attempts were his lowest in a game since Feb. 13 -- in Nate McMillan's first contest as the team's interim head coach.