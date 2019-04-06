Young registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 27 minutes Friday against Orlando.

Young shot 47.1 percent from the field, although it wouldn't matter much in a blowout loss. The Hawks have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but the 20-year-old rookie appears to close out the season on a high note. He's put up 15 or more points in four of his previous five contests.