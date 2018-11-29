Young totaled 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to Charlotte.

The Hawks lost their 17th game of the season despite Young's 18 points and four assists. Young continues to struggle with his efficiency, now sitting at just 38 percent from the field for the season. Those who rostered Young should not be at all surprised by this and simply hope he continues to get his shots and hand out assists at a high rate.