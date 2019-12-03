Hawks' Trae Young: Team-high 24 in win
Young scored a team-high 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-79 win over the Warriors.
He also committed seven turnovers -- the third time in the last five games he's coughed up the ball seven times or more -- but that's just part of the package with the second-year guard. Young's 24 points and two made three-pointers were actually his lowest totals in the last six contests as he continues to carry the scoring load for the rebuilding Hawks.
