Young accumulated 26 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 victory over the 76ers.

Young helped the Hawks jump out to an early 29-20 lead with 15 first-quarter points on 3-of-6 shooting, while also going 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. He'd struggle from the field for the rest of the night, however, going just 5-of-18 from the second quarter-on. Young knocked down just two of eight three-point attempts in the game and is now 5-of-18 from beyond the arc in the November. On a positive note, the Hawks point guard has reached 20 or more points in all but two games this season and has seven or more assists in five straight.