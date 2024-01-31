Young finished Tuesday's 138-122 victory over the Lakers with 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

The double-double was his third straight and his 29th of the season -- sixth in the league, and the most among all backcourt players. Young missed three games in January due to a concussion that also may have contributed to some shooting woes, but he appears fully recovered now. During his three-game double-double streak he's averaging 28.7 points, 12.0 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.7 boards while shooting 45.0 percent (9-for-20) from beyond the arc.