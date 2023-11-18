Young finished Friday's 126-116 loss to Philadelphia with 22 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

Young has eight double-doubles in 11 appearances this season, and his numbers have been nothing short of outstanding -- he has scored at least 20 points in all but two contests and hasn't dished out fewer than eight assists in any contest. One of the most gifted passers in The Association and an unstoppable scoring threat when he gets hot, Young should be in line for a massive duel against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers on Tuesday.