Young recorded 28 points (7-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and one block across 44 minutes Wednesday in a 132-128 overtime loss versus Brooklyn.

Young found it difficult to efficiently make shots, especially during a first half when he shot 2-of-12 for under 10 points. Young's inaccuracy forced him to distribute more for most of his fantasy value Wednesday. A positive attribute about Young is that he can alter his role on offense when required, with Wednesday's game providing a good example. He remains one of the league's best facilitators with a top-five average of 8.8 assists this season.