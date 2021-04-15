Young (calf) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Milwaukee, Hawks radio voice Mike Conti reports.

Young's status has been all over the map for the past few days, but he's missed the Hawks' last two games due to a bruised left calf. Atlanta has been able to pull out two victories over Charlotte and Toronto without him, but the Hawks face a much stiffer opponent Thursday night. If Young ultimately misses another game, expect Brandon Goodwin to start and Bogdan Bogdanovic to pick up more offensive responsibility.