Young was ejected in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Nuggets. He finished with 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

Young was issued two technical fouls for arguing a no-call as he drove to the basket with Atlanta down double-digits in the final seconds of the third quarter. The ejection signified quick tempers on both sides in a situation that escalated rapidly, also resulting in a technical foul on Hawks' coach Quin Snyder. Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic will lead the backcourt in Young's absence, and his next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against Toronto.