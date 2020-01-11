Hawks' Trae Young: Tough night from beyond arc
Young scored a team-high 19 points (7-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Wizards.
Coming off a 42-point triple-double against the Rockets on Wednesday, Young couldn't get much going in this one and failed to drain at least one three-pointer for the first time since Nov. 6 -- a stretch of 29 games during which the second-year guard had averaged 30.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.2 steals. Despite the stumble, expect the Hawks' main offensive threat to bounce back Sunday in Brooklyn.
