Young scored 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 13 assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 loss to the Raptors.

He also committed seven turnovers, as the Toronto perimeter defense gave Young fits throughout the contest. He still managed to record his fourth straight double-double and 17th of the season, as the second-year guard continues to demonstrate a strong fantasy floor even when he's having an off night.