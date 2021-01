Young tallied seven points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes of Wednesday's 102-94 loss to Charlotte.

Young's seven points in the effort made it easily his worst of the season. He really struggled from the floor, logging season lows in both field-goals made and attempted. The 22-year-old is having a tough time at the moment and has now committed 21 turnovers over his last three games.