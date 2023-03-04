Young closed with 23 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

After a questionable tag early in the day (groin), Young suited up and provided a solid fantasy line, notching his first double-double in five games. One thing fantasy managers might notice is that his steals production has been ramping up over the past several weeks. For his career, the young guard has hovered around one steal per game, but since the start of 2023 he's been averaging well above that number.