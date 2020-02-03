Hawks' Trae Young: Upgraded to probable Monday
Young (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's tilt with Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
In good news for Young owners, the second-year point guard's trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. While a final update later in the day should make his availability official, in all likelihood, Young will take his usual place at the helm of the Hawks' offense.
