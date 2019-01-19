Young (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young was initially listed as questionable, but at this point it would be a surprise if he's ultimately held out or limited. Young has picked up his production of late, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 made threes over his last six contests.