Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Young (ankle) could be ready to return to game action by the end of the week, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Though Young's Grade 2 left ankle sprain is an injury that often sidelines players for multiple weeks, the Hawks apparently aren't ruling out the point guard from making a speedy return to the lineup. He'll miss his fourth straight game Wednesday in Philadelphia, but Young may have a shot at making it back for Friday's rematch with the 76ers or Saturday's home game in Chicago. Atlanta is extremely banged up in the backcourt at the moment; Brandon Goodwin (foot) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) both exited Monday's loss to the Pistons with injuries, while Tony Snell (ankle) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) are facing uncertain timelines for their returns.