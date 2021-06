Young (foot) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 against the Bucks, A. Sherrod Blakely of Bleacher Report reports.

Young missed Game 4 due to his right foot bruise, but he may return for Game 5. In his place during Game 4, Lou Williams drew the start as the Hawks got an upset victory over the Bucks, who lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter.