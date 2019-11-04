Hawks' Trae Young: Will be game-time call
Young (ankle) is officially questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young came away from Monday's practice session feeling great, but the team will likely re-evaluate how his ankle feels Tuesday before revealing his availability. Cam Reddish could draw another start at point guard if Young can't go.
