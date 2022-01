Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty said Young (back) went through shootaround, but he will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young is officially listed as questionable, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after being sidelined Wednesday. If he's unable to suit up for a second straight game, Delon Wright and Lou Williams are expected to once again be the primary beneficiaries.