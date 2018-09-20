Head coach Lloyd Pierce said Thursday that Young and Jeremy Lin (knee) will compete for the starting point guard job, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ever since Dennis Schroder was traded to the Thunder in the offseason, the expectation was that Young, the team's 5th overall pick, would take on starting duties. However, coach Pierce wasn't quite yet ready to deem the youngster his top point guard and instead, said he'll have to beat out Jeremy Lin for the job. Lin, himself, has started 217 games across eight years in the league, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he's at least in the running. That said, the Hawks aren't expected to battle for a playoff spot, so it seems more likely than not they wind up giving Young as much run as possible to speed up his development. Adding on to that, Lin is coming off a major knee injury that limited him to just one game last year, so he could be brought along slowly throughout camp. Keep an eye on the situation, but Young should be the favorite as of now.