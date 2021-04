Young (ankle) will miss at least two games after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

The team has already ruled him out for Friday and Sunday's games and will presumably give an update on his status ahead of Monday's game against Detroit. The best case scenario is that he only misses those two games, but it's plausible that he could be sidelined for several more depending on how he recovers.